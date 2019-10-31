WATCH:

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh wishes the Donegal Democrat a 'reely' happy birthday

Mairéad hits the right note on our special celebration

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Email:

news@donegaldemocrat.com

As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.

On Thursday, we published a very special paper marking our 100 years. 

Mairéad Ní Mhaonaigh took the time to play a tune to mark our special occasion. Have a listen.....