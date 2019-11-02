Watch: Joyous scenes as Finn Harps win play-off to stay in Premier Division

Finn Harps will be playing in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League again next season.

They beat Drogheda United 2-0 at Finn Park on Friday night with goals from Mark Russell and Harry Ascroft - in extra-time - to win the Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final 2-1 on aggregate.

This is the third time that Harps have won a Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final under manager Ollie Horgan.

This was the scene as the final whistle sounded.