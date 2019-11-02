SOCCER
Watch: Joyous scenes as Finn Harps win play-off to stay in Premier Division
Ollie Horgan's side have done it again
Finn Harps will be playing in the Premier Division of the SSE Airtricity League again next season.
They beat Drogheda United 2-0 at Finn Park on Friday night with goals from Mark Russell and Harry Ascroft - in extra-time - to win the Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final 2-1 on aggregate.
This is the third time that Harps have won a Promotion/Relegation Play-off Final under manager Ollie Horgan.
This was the scene as the final whistle sounded.
