WATCH: Win a house in Dublin worth €400,000 - and help the future of Donegal GAA

Club Donegal has launched a draw to win a four bedroom, semi-detached home in Dublin, worth €400,000.

The Alanna Homes house is newly built to the latest energy efficiency standards.

There are also four other prizes including a new Mazda 2, a week’s holiday, €1,000 cash and a night’s B&B in Carton House with a round of golf for 2.

Anyone purchasing before October 31st can avail of an Early Bird Offer - and will be entered in a draw with a chance to win ten free tickets.

Proceeds from the draw will go towards completing the Donegal Centre of Excellence in Convoy.

Donegal captain Michael Murphy and manager Declan Bonner have been speaking about the new facilities in this promotional video to coincide with the launch of the draw.

Tickets are €100 each and the draw will take place on February 14, 2020.

For more details, see HERE