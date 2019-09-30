Watch: Countdown is on to Finn Harps' massive game against UCD this Friday

The countdown is on to Finn Harps' massive game with UCD at Finn Park on Friday.

Second from bottom Harps go into the game six points clear of the students who prop up the table.

If Harps win, they will move nine points ahead of the Belfield side - with a far superior goal difference - and with just three more league games left.

And that will virtually secure second bottom spot for Harps and leave UCD at the foot of the table which means automatic relegation come the end of the season.

The club is hoping for a bumper crowd and has posted up this promotion video.

If Harps finish second bottom they will go into a promotion/relegation play-off over two legs against whoever emerges from the Division One play-offs.

If Harps get a point they will still be well positioned to avoid finishing bottom, but a UCD win would still keep the battle going.

Cabinteely and Longford Town meet first over two games in the Division One play-offs with the winners then playing home and away against Drogheda, the Division One runners-up behind champions Shelbourne who are promoted.

The first play off between the ninth placed Premier Division side and the First Division play-off series winners will be on Bank Holiday Monday, October 30th with the First Division team at home.

The second leg is the following Friday.