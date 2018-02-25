Watch: How not to organise a wall at a free-kick

Those in the Home Farm wall will be disappointed with the part they played in the opening goal in Sunday's FAI Intermediate Cup quarter-final at Leckview Park.

The goal, which came just after the half hour mark, was a big moment in a tie that had been pretty even up until then. As Stephen Doherty's video shows, Darren McElwaine's free from just outside the box went through the wall and into the bottom corner.

McElwaine added the second midway through the second half from the penalty spot as Letterkenny progressed to the last four with a 2-0 win.