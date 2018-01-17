VIDEO: Watch as Donegal minor champions Aodh Ruadh captured the Ulster title in 1992

Aodh Ruadh, Ballyshannon created a little bit of history on the first day of 1993, winning the 1992 Ulster Club Minor Tournament in Belfast.

Brian McDaid was there and put together a carousel of photos from the day, capturing the action and the elation at the end.

The team are being honoured this Saturday night at the Aodh Ruadh dinner dance.

See also our two page special in Thursday's Donegal Democrat.