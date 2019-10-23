VIDEO: See Carl McHugh's goal for ATK in the Indian Super League in first game of season

Donegal's Carl McHugh scored on his Indian Super League debut with a spectacular volley for ATK.

Unfortunately, it was not enough as Kerala Blasters, came from behind to win 2-1 on Sunday in front of a crowd of over 36,000 supporters.

It was a magnificent goal from the Lettermacaward man, who joined the Indian Club from Motherwell on a two year contract.

ATK have their first home game on Friday when they play their first home game against Hyderabad.