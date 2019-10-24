WATCH: Highlights of the recent Donegal Harvest Stages Rally

The recent Donegal Harvest Stages Rally was a great success on its return to Inishowen for the first time in eight years.

Derry's Callum Devinewith co-driver Brian Hoy won the event in their Ford Fiesta R5 after an exciting nine stages in Inishowen.

Frosses driver Donagh Kelly was second while Muff's Joe McGonigle was third.

Some of the best action is captured on this video by CMC Videos.

This weekend the attention turns to the Fastnet Rally in Cork.