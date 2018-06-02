WATCH: Torrential downpours hit the county again - this time it's Donegal town

There was more heavy rainfall in parts of Donegal on Saturday, and as this video from Matt Britton shows, Donegal town was hit pretty bad.

Heavy rain hit the town shortly after lunchtime today, causing minor flooding problems in and around the town.

Motorists were urged by Gardai to take extreme care.

The heavy rain followed yesterday's flash floods in and around Letterkenny after almost an hour thunder and lightning storms, and heavy downpours.