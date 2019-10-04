NEWS
WATCH: Flooding in Donegal Town - fears remain as water is still rising
Emergency services and Donegal Co. Council officials are at the scene of flooding in Donegal Town.
Among the worse hit area is New Row beside the River Eske which flows through the town.
And with the high tide to come, there are real concerns about rising water levels.
There is also flooding on the southern side of the town, near the craft village.
And there has been considerable disruption to traffic.
More to follow.
