Watch: Culture Night spectacular at Bernard McGlinchey Town Park in Letterkenny

Culture Night was once again a major success last week.

It has grown steadily since its inception in 2006, with inspiring commitment from local authorities, cultural organisations and community collaborators throughout the country.

Letterkenny was a hive of activity last Friday with around 50 events in 27 venues, exploring, celebrating and showcasing unique local cultural identity.

And part of if was captured on this video by Picment Studio.

The largest event took place in the Bernard McGlinchey Town Park where the Inishowen Carnival, with the support of Donegal County Council Arts Service, presented a night time extravaganza entitled Cybertribe.

Inspired by comic book visions of the future and real life emerging technologies, this eclectic sculptural and performance installation featured huge cybernetic body parts and other strange devices, a cyborg god, and a beautiful garden trail

illuminated by serene cyberpod cocoons.

It featured local performers from Fusion Events (Letterkenny), ZoNa Dance (Letterkenny), Aisling Dance Academy (Ballybofey) and fire performance from In Your Space Circus (Derry).



Culture Night was co-ordinated by the Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht, in partnership with Donegal County Council Culture Division.