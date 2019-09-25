Watch: Donegal IFA for Cancer Care West auction raises thousands - Limousin bullock sells for €5,100

The Donegal IFA for Cancer Care West followed on from the success of their tractor run in Newtoncunningham by having a very successful charity auction in Ballybofey & Stranorlar Mart.

The ringside was packed full of eager buyers as well-known Roscommon auctioneer Matthew Donellan started off the bidding in his usual entertaining and lively style keeping the sale moving whilst amusing the crowd with plenty of banter and the occasional song in between lots!

All in all 46 cattle and 229 sheep were sold on the night.

Over 300 farmers were in attendance at the ringside and trade was good throughout.

The livestock had been kindly donated by farmers in Donegal and included all classes of beef, dairy, fattening and breeding stock.

The top price on the night was for an 18-month-old Limousin bullock that sold for €5,100.

Other notable prices included €2,700 for a Simmental heifer, €500 apiece for a Suffolk and Texel hogget respectively.

In between the lots a number of donated items were auctioned off. These included AI straws, loads of hay and straw, Vet vouchers, bags of meal, concrete drinkers and flukicides.

Donegal IFA would like to sincerely thank all farmers who donated livestock for the auction as well as the buyers that took time out of their busy schedules to attend on the night and bid towards this very worthy cause. The third and final event of this fundraising drive will be held in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny on the evening of Friday 18th October.

Donegal IFA are appealing to all agri and rural businesses in the county to donate items for the auction that night. All are welcome to attend and bid on the night.

Donegal IFA County Chairman Brendan McLaughlin said: “We are very grateful and pleased to see so many farmers generously donating livestock for the charity auction at a time when things are difficult for farmers on the ground. It shows the true generous, hardworking and resilient spirit of farming people in this County. We encourage all buyers and donators to join us for one final fundraising evening in the Clanree Hotel, Letterkenny for an evening of entertainment as a thank you to them and all that have been involved in this fundraising drive.”

Should anyone wish to donate towards the auction in the Clanree Hotel on Friday 18th October, please contact any of the following: Michael Chance on 086 8031858, Charlie Doherty on 086 8220247 or Peter Lynch on 087 4198978.