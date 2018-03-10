WATCH: Little Cassie Rose takes to the stage

One of Donegal's biggest supporters, Cassie Rose Melly, took to the stage in advance of the crucial clash with Tyrone this weekend.

Cassie has become a bit of an internet sensation having achieved over 12,000 views on social media in just one evening when she featured in a video at the Rose of Tralee Rosebuds event in Donegal town last weekend.

She really has emerged as a mascot for all things good about Donegal.

No doubt Cassie Rose will be donning her traditional Donegal colours for the Omagh clash on Saturday night.

She is already planning for an “away” outfit in anticipation of a long season ahead for Declan’s men