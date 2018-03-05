WATCH: From the Hill in Clones to the stage in Donegal

One of the best known figures along the sidelines wherever Donegal are playing is little four year old Cassie Rose Melly from Lettermacaward as she mingles with seasoned supporters.

Cassie Rose was first spotted by the Democrat two years ago on the Hill at Clones along with her parents on the way to the Ulster final.

Now a favourite with both national and local photographers in her green and gold poncho this affectionate little Leitir girl is on first name terms with practically all the players.

Cassie Rose swapped the green and gold poncho on Sunday afternoon for her fashionable new version which was hand made by her grandmother as she took to the ramp in Donegal Town.

Cassie Rose with Donegal captain, Michael Murphy

She joined up with 30 other little Rosebuds at a Rose of Tralee event, and was treated to an afternoon tea by Donegal Rose Amy Callaghan.

Later she took to the stage with MC Rory O’Donnell where she danced to her heart’s content and gave her customary roar “Up Donegal”.

Keep your eye out for her at the Tyrone match - without a doubt she’ll be there!