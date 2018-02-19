Daniel O'Donnell hailed as comedy gold on 'Room to Improve'

Daniel O'Donnell's appearance on 'Room to Improve' has prompted a positive reaction across the nation and on social media.

The Kincasslagh-born singer and his wife Majella hit the right note with Sunday night viewers on RTÉ and this was reflected in the positive reaction from viewers across the spectrum of social media.

The couple gave a budget limit of €200,000, but the cost of renovations in the Donegal home rocketed to €395,000, much to Daniel's dismay.

Daniel's dry wit, humour and obsession with toilets ignited a huge reaction on Twitter.

Some people even suggested that if Daniel stops singing he should focus on comedy.

This morning Majella took to the airwaves on the 'Dave and Dermot show' on Today FM.

The celebrity couple are due to take part in the B&B roadtrip again this year, much to everyone's delight. Filming begins for this on March 8th and both the couple and the public enjoy it immensely.