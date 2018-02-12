How to make the perfect pancake this Pancake Tuesday

The snow may have been inches deep on the ground as multicoloured alerts flashed across the smartphone but the Democrat was intent on getting the perfect mix for those taking to the kitchen this Pancake Tuesday.

It was off to the LYIT's School of Tourism in Killybegs where lecturers Elizabeth McKenzie and Jonathan Sultan had assembled their hotel management students Nathan Gillaespie from Moville, Lauren Lee Wilson from Durban and Francis Boyle from Ardara to take on the challenge of that perfect flip.

Elizabeth told the Democrat, "Pancakes aren't really called pancakes any more except today. Now they are called "Crepes" and can be flavoured with anything from Grand Marnier, Maple Syrup, fresh raspberries or raspberries.

"But today we resort back to plain old pancakes, with a slice of lemon and caster sugar and they are absolutely beautiful."

In this video, Elizabeth and Jonathan show us how to make that perfect pancake.