Donegal students present their project as Gaeilge at BT Young Scientist Exhibition

Pobalscoil Ghaoth Dobhair students Molly Níc Phaidín, Grace Ní Chonchuir and Caitlin James from Donegal investigated if students who are bilingual have a greater aptitude for problem solving than those who are monolingual.

Their project is one of 19 projects from schools around Donegal which are being showcased at the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in Dublin.

The girls presented their project both as Gaeilge and in English.

Teacher Siobhan Ni Shearcaigh was supporting the students.

The exhibition is running for three days, from January 10 to January 13th at the RDS in Ballsbridge.