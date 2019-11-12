'Enda' - a courageous and inspirational Donegal mother talks openly about life with her son's intellectual disabilities

Anger and frustration is growing at the ongoing closure of Seaview House, a respite centre in Mountcharles for families of children with an intellectual disability.

Donegal mother Emer Coughlan shared her story at a public meeting held in Donegal Town on Monday evening. She told those gathered that this video was made on a good day in the life of her son Enda, saying that most days were much more challenging for herself and her family.

Despite the challenges of having a son with Down Syndrome, autism and ADHD, Mrs Coughlan said she wouldn't change a thing about her beloved Enda. All she wanted was access to support services that would allow her family time to recover and recharge from their constant exhaustion.

This video was produced by the Ombudsman for Childrens' Office and was showcased at the recent BEYOND LIMITS 19 disability forum in Croke Park.