WATCH:
The cultural ambassador for Donegal wishes the Donegal Democrat a very happy birthday
'We need a media we can trust' - Annmarie Ní Churreáin
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
This week, we published a very special paper marking our 100 years.
Here is a message from award winning poet and the Cultural Ambassador for Donegal 2019, Annmarie Ní Churreáin.
