WATCH:
Watch 96-year-old Margaret McGinty tell us what the Donegal Democrat means to her
Glenfin lady speaks eloquently about the Democrat on our 100th birthday
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
This week we published a very special paper marking our 100 years, but as a taster, here's our birthday wishes from one very special Glenfin lady.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on