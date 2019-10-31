WATCH
Clannad wishes the Donegal Democrat a very special happy birthday
'Thank you so much for all the support you have given us down through the years' - Moya Brennan
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
A very special paper marking our 100 years is in the shops today.
Clannad sent us a lovely message thanking the Donegal Democrat for the support that they have received over the years.
