WATCH:
Little John Nee congratulates the Donegal Democrat as it celebrates 100 years
'The Democrat has been integral to the development of the arts in Donegal'
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
On Thursday, we will publish a very special paper marking our 100 years. Here's John Nee who sent us this message:"The Democrat has been integral to the development and the flourishing of the arts in Donegal."
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on