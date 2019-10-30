WATCH
International singing star Daniel O'Donnell wishes the Donegal Democrat a happy birthday 100th birthday
Donegal Democrat marks its 100th year of publication
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
On Thursday we will publish a very special paper marking our 100 years, but as a taster, here's Daniel O'Donnell who sent us this very special message.
Watch the first video in our series here.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on