Moya Doherty sends birthday wishes to the Donegal Democrat as Riverdance celebrates 25 years

As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.

On Thursday we will publish a very special paper marking our 100 years, but as a taster, here's Moya Doherty who sent us this message:"I congratulate the Donegal Democrat on their extraordinary 100 years.

"You have been the fabric of life in Donegal, expressing the joy, the sorrow, the happiness, the optimism, the concern of everybody in the county over the last one hundred years," Ms Doherty said.