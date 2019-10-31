WATCH:
Have a laugh with Mario Rosenstock who helps the Donegal Democrat celebrate its milestone 100th birthday
Mario puts on a class Daniel act for the Democrat
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
On Thursday, we published a very special paper marking our 100 years. Here is a wonderful message from Mario Rosenstock who sent us a wonderful performance where he gives us 'Daniel O'Donnell's' views on the Donegal Democrat.
