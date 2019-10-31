WATCH:
Enjoy Conal Gallen's wit as he helps the Donegal Democrat celebrate a milestone anniversary
Enjoy a good laugh with comedian Conal Gallen
As the Donegal Democrat marks its 100th anniversary we have received some wonderful messages from people from all walks of life wishing us well and reflecting on what the Democrat means to them.
This week, we published a very special paper marking our 100 years, but as a taster, here's comedian Conal Gallen's take on how he feels about the Democrat....
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on