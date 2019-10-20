Watch: Find out which Donegal celebrity forked out €1,050 on a bag of spuds at charity auction

A bag of spuds went for €1,050 at a fundraising auction held in Donegal over the weekend.

And the buyer was entertainment host, hotel manager and television personality Noel Cunningham.

There was huge applause in the Clanree Hotel in Letterkenny when the hammer came down at the end of the bidding process.

After a very successful fundraising tractor run in East Donegal and lively livestock auction in Stranorlar Mart, this was the third and final event in a series of Donegal IFA organised fundraisers for Cancer Care West.

Thousands of euro was raised - and the final total will be revealed in the coming days.

Auctioneer Matthew Donnellan - who is a delight to be seen in full flow - was back to oversee the bids and kept the crowd on Friday night all entertained with his usual antics!

Patron Noel Cunningham is a huge supporter of Cancer Care West and is a patron of the charity.

The IFA has been delighted with the response to the fundraising initiative, and extends its thanks to all who supported it in any way.