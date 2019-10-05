WATCH VIDEO: A real Donegal welcome from Noel Cunningham to Harvey’s Point

Despite the damp weather conditions a huge crowd of prospective brides and grooms gathered by the lakeside at Harvey’s Point.

The hotel has been a top wedding destination for many years and the large crowd today reflected it’s popularity.

Noel Cunningham said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the turnout here today - people have travelled from all over Donegal and quite a few from the North of Ireland, as far away as Belfast. The whole Brexit situation does not seem to be worrying them.”