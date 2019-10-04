WATCH VIDEO: Flood victim in Donegal town talks to public representatives

Flood victim, Sheena Colloo of Clareden Drive in Donegal town explains to Leas Cheann Comhairle, Pat The Cope Gallagher and local councillors on the devastating effects of the flash flooding in the early hours of this morning.

This is the second serious flooding that Ms.Colloo has suffered in recent years.

Ms. Colloo said: “ Because of the last occurrence we just cannot get insurance-the house is simply not fit for purpose anymore.”