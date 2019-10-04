WATCH VIDEO: Assurances given to flood victims in Donegal

Director of Services with Donegal Co Council Garry Martin gave assurances today to those affected by floods in Donegal town that alternative accommodation will be sourced for those seriously affected.

Speaking to Cllr Noel Jordan at Clareden Drive on Friday morning, Mr Martin said: "We have had conversations with people who have been affected and have responded with council housing services. If there is any immediate response needed the council is in a position to help and the same applies to businesses, any queries on this, please contact Donegal county council."