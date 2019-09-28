Watch: Former British windsurfing champions Donegal Masterclass

A former British windsurfing champion has just released his latest video of a clinic in Donegal.

Peter Hart has run clinics in Donegal since 1990.

And he readily notes that Donegal "is the most special place in the world."

He describes the Donegal beaches as being "jaw-droppingly amazing" and says that "the waves are world class and yet there are flat-water lagoons and bays to delight all levels of rider."

He also maintains that the north-west corner of Ireland is Europe’s best kept windsurfing secret.

And he adds: "The variety and beauty of the sailing venues will blow you away. On top of that there’s delicious local food, eccentric and ever welcoming locals and wild live music sessions in pubs, which, of course, rarely close."

Watch his latest video here.