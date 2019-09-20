WATCH: Two Donegal eateries feature in new Tourism Ireland video highlighting the county's delicious food

Tourism Ireland has created a new online film showcasing the incredible range of delicious dishes and fantastic culinary experiences on offer right around the island of Ireland – which will have our overseas visitors reaching for their camera as soon as the plate reaches the table.

It features two Donegal eateries: The Lemon Tree in Letterkenny and Killybegs Seafood Shack.

Ireland’s food scene has undergone something of a revolution in recent years. Artisan producers and world-class chefs have been getting creative with our produce, using fresh local ingredients to create incredible flavours. International visitors can follow the journey from producer to plate with delicious modern dishes served with a unique Irish twist – and not only do they taste delicious … they look amazing, too!

Titled Your Guide to Insta-worthy food in Ireland, Tourism Ireland’s video was created to remind people everywhere why Ireland is the perfect choice for a holiday with great food. The message for prospective visitors is that our food isn’t just delicious, carefully prepared and locally sourced – it also happens to be picture perfect. Tourism Ireland is encouraging people everywhere to come and ‘Taste the Island’.

The film is being promoted through Tourism Ireland’s social platforms, including Facebook (more than 4.39 million fans worldwide), Twitter (522,000 followers) and YouTube.