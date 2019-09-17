WATCH| Crowds go wild for Marty Morrissey and Love Island's Greg O'Shea at #Ploughing19

We're not sure who got the bigger cheer for a crowd of mostly secondary school students at the Ploughing Championships in Carlow earlier today: Marty Morrissey or Greg O'Shea.

Both men were introduced to the crowd to huge receptions on Day 1 of the event in Carlow.

The GAA commentator and Love Island star are among the many famous faces attending the event this week.

Just check out that reception in the clip above.