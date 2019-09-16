Donegal Dragons achieve a great result in Dublin

The Donegal Dragons achieved a superb result at the Dublin International Regatta when the came second place in the highly competitive regatta in the heartland of Dublin.

The Dragons are a regular feature on Donegal Bay where they train three nights per week and have participated in regatta throughout the country. We caught the Dragons in training on the Eske on Friday night last before they departed to Dublin.

Chairperson Siobhán McNamara said: "We are delighted to have finished second, our best result to date. Dublin is the biggest regatta in Ireland and to reach the Open Category final was a great achievement. Well done and thank you to all our members who trained hard all season."

New members are always welcome.

"There is a strong social element to our club too," said Ms McNamara. "Not everyone wants to compete so it is important to us to cater for everyone."

More information is available on the Donegal Dragons Facebook page.