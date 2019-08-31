WATCH: Déjâ Vu Donegal brings some top rallying names to the county

Donegal's deep love for motor sport was underlined yet again on Saturday when big crowds turned out to catch some of the action at Déjâ Vu Donegal.

The event saw some of the top names in rallying take in a brilliant selection of the Donegal International Rally's most famous stages.

The list of entries was like a whose who of the sport and the memory of Manus Kelly was also celebrated. Donal Kelly, a brother of Manus, and their dad Donal Snr. took part in the event, driving the mk2 Escort in which Manus drove to his first national victory in the Donegal Rally in 2015.

Among those to take part included Eugene Donnelly, Andrew Nesbitt, Cathal Curley, Vincent Bonner, Austin McHale, James Cullen, Jimmy McRae, Declan Boyle and Garry Jennings.

The event got underway at Jackson's Hotel in Ballybofey on Saturday morning where Shaun Doherty, a patron of Donegal Hospice, was among the big crowdin attendance. The hospice is the benefiting charity from the event.

Thanks to Stephen Wilson for allowing us to share his video taken of the cars as they set off from Jackson's Hotel on Saturday morning.