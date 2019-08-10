WATCH
Film which was selected for Sundance festival has strong Donegal connections
Directed by Ballyshannon man
A film which has been performing very well internationally and was selected for the prestigious Sundance Film Festival in January was directed by Ballyshannon man, Garry keane.
The film was released by Wildcard in Ireland and the UK on August 9. The film opens in Eclipse, Bundoran on Sunday, August 11 and Garry will be there for a special Q&A screening.
