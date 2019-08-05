WATCH: The moment Roisin Maher is announced as the 2019 Mary from Dungloe

It was a night of glitz, glamour and excitement in Dungloe on Sunday night as the Crowning Cabaret event brought the curtain down on this year's Mary from Dungloe Festival.

Many of those who weren't lucky enough to be in attendance at Rosses Community School, watched at home as the Crowning Cabaret was beamed live on TG4.

Daniel O'Donnell was a wonderful host and as you can see from this video, he really added a touch of class to the entire evening.

The overall winner was New York Mary, Roisin Maher.

Video by Siobhan McGowan