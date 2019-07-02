New RTÉ series shows breathtaking imagery of Donegal

A brand new six-part RTÉ player original travel series called 'Go Outside and Play' will hit your screens on Monday, July 8.

Presented by 2FM's Carl Mullan, this is not a traditional travel show and promises to take viewers to some of the most stunning and instagrammable spots in Ireland.

In the second series we see him climb Slieve League. He deems it unsafe for the faint of heart.

Carl Mullan said:"The whole idea for the series came about from scrolling through Instagram and coming across an image of a lake in Waterford. It's called Coumshingaun Lake, and to be honest with you, I couldn't believe that a place so spectacular was in Ireland. If you had said it was in Canada or Iceland I would have believed you, but Ireland? No way! I started doing some research about places to go see in Ireland that aren't necessarily on the front page of a tourism magazine. We featured 6 of them, but there's so many of them you wouldn't believe it. We live on an incredible little island and I hope this series will give you a sense of that. Once you’ve watched it you'll want to call your mates, hop in the car with them and go on an adventure."

You can catch a glimpse of his adventures here....