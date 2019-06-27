WATCH: Guard of honour lines out for funeral of Donegal's Manus Kelly

Thousands of people from across the country attended the funeral of Donegal's Manus Kelly earlier today where they heard Fr Paddy Dunne describe the Glenswilly man as a legend who didn't realise how much he touched people's hearts.

After the funeral, the rally hero was brought across the Donegal International Rally ramp for the final time to applause from mourners. It was another poignant moment on a day when Donegal mourned the loss of one of its heroes - and a family mourned the loss of a husband, father, son and brother - a friend to many who will not be forgotten. May he rest in peace.

The remains of the late Manus Kelly are carried into St Columba's Church, Glenswilly

Farewell to a friend.... Donegal footballer Michael Murphy and former Donegal footballer Neil Gallagher at the funeral of Manus Kelly earlier today