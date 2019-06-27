WATCH: Funeral cortége of Donegal rally legend Manus Kelly arrives at St Columba's Church, Glenswilly

In glorious sunshine on the saddest of days in Donegal, the Funeral cortége of Donegal rally legend and father of five Manus Kelly arrived at St Columba's Church in Glenswilly this morning.

Huge crowds turned out to pay their respects as the family and friends of Mr Kelly arrived at the Church.

Two rally cars which are symbols Mr Kelly’s success in the sport are outside the church - the Mark 2 Escort in which he won the National Championship in 2015 and the Subaru in which he won the Donegal International Rally three years in a row in 2016, 2017 and 2018.