There were scenes of great jubilation at the Highlands Hotel in Glenties with the election of Sinn Féin's John Sheamuis Ó Fearraigh being elected.

Cllr Ó Fearraigh was elected on the eighth count.

There are four seats left to be filled 5 candidates.

Micheál Choilm MacGiolla Easbuig topped the poll earlier and took the first seat.