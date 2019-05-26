WATCH

Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuic is elected in Glenties LEA

Michelle NicPhaidin

Reporter:

Michelle NicPhaidin

Micheal Choilm MacGiolla Easbuic has been elected with 2007 votes with a quota of 1815 in the Glenties Electoral Area. 

He has now been elected. 

Liam Mulligan has been elminated.

