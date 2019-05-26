Donegal local election candidate is pleased with how things went in the Glenties LEA

Independent Glenties LEA candidate Liam Whyte said that he us delighted with the support he got from the people of his hometown during the local election campaign.

He said: "First time around I got 815 first preference vote. I am obviously disappointed because I was in the election for a seat but I topped the poll in my own hometown of Ardara so I am delighted with that."

The Ardara-based independent said that he was very interested to see how events would come to fruition throughout the day.

He said that he was of the opinion that there is four candidates in for the two final seats.