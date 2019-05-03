Watch: Irish Defence Force members parade through Letterkenny

Over 400 members of the Irish Defence Forces paraded through Letterkenny today.

It was a wonderful spectacle and there were big crowds out on the streets of the town to witness the historic parade.

The event took place ahead of the army personnel's deployment to Lebannon.

It all got underway on Friday morning when they were officially reviewed at the grounds of St. Eunan's College by the Minister with Responsibility for Defence Paul Kehoe and Defence Forces Chief of Staff Vice Admiral Mark Mellett DSM.

The parade left St. Eunan's College and made its way down High Road and through the centre of the town to the Community Centre on Pearse Road.

Video courtesy of Brian McDaid