Five-year-old boy fearlessly walks along Donegal ridge which is 190 metres high

A five-year-old boy has climbed the Sturral - a ridge which is 800-metre long, 190 metre high which runs from the mainland directly out into the Atlantic Ocean in south Donegal.

The adventure was filmed by Iain Miller of Unique Ascent.

In recent days, five-year-old Luke Miller, the youngest son of Iain fearlessly walked across the ridge with his father following carefully behind him.

The five-year-old was connected to his father, an expert in climbing and adventure sports, by a safety harness.

According to Iain, the summit of the Sturrall is quite an inaccessible and foreboding place to visit.

The Sturrall is one of the most outstanding sea cliff features in Ireland. It is situated between Glencolmcille Village to the South and the An Port road end to the North on the south west corner of County Donegal.

Iain said: "An ascent of the Sturrall by the easiest way involves a 6 kilometre round trip walk through the hinterland of south west Donegal.

"Once on the ridge the route to the summit involves a little bit of mountaineering guile and requires a great head for height and exposure. The summit ridge is approximately 80 metres long and around 190 metres above the sea. The summit ridge is in part less than a metre wide which most definitely gives the feeling of walking on air whilst very high above the ocean below."

