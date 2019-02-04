Video: Fire engulfs the Plaza in Buncrana

Fire crews worked through the night to try and keep the fire at Buncrana's Plaza Ballroom under control.

Video footage of the fire has been appearing on social media - including this video posted on YouTube by Blak Stone.

It shows flames burning through the building late on Sunday night.

Thankfully, no lives were lost in the fire, but the building has been severely damaged.

Traffic and pedestrian restrictions are in place this morning in the town.

A number of politicians have been praising the efforts of the emergency services who attended the scene. It has emerged this morning that two families living in nearby apartments have been left homeless because of the damage caused to their homes.