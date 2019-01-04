Touching musical celebration to man killed in Donegal accident

A group of Glasgow-based musicians have come together to dedicate a specially written song in celebration of the memory of Sean Heraghty, who died in a road accident just over a year ago when on holiday in Donegal.

The 26-year-old died in the early hours of December 27 after being hit with a car at Sandhill, Dunfanaghy. He had been on holiday visiting family in Donegal.

Falcarragh’s Son was released on YouTube and across social media and is helping raise money for BUMBLEance, the Children’s National Ambulance Service for Ireland, in Sean’s name - www.justgiving.com/falcarraghsean

The song was written by Andy Stevenson, a music teacher from Glasgow and a close personal friend of Sean’s since primary school, during the long journey back from Donegal after the funeral last year. Touching on the many adventures Sean had, the positive impact he had on so many lives, and his connection with both Donegal and Glasgow, Falcarragh’s Son is a celebration of Sean’s life.

The poignant refrain in the song ‘don’t count the days, make the days count’ was a phrase much used by Sean and one which captures his lust for life.

Andy Stevenson said:

“Sean was a man who lived life to the full and touched so many lives. I wrote this song on the way home from his funeral in Ireland and decided to try and use this musical platform as a further opportunity to raise money for a fantastic cause. I hope the song brings some comfort and warm memories of the man whom everyone called a friend. It has already raised a substantial amount of money which is incredibly humbling and I would ask that people continue to share the video across social media platforms and to continue to donate via the JustGiving page. A special thanks should be given to all the musicians and creative people who helped make the song and the video.”

The video (below) has been viewed over 5,000 times on YouTube, raising an incredible €1,292.73 in one week, with those numbers climbing every day.