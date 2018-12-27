Wild Atlantic Women hit the right note for Donegal Hospice

Female artists across the county have joined forces in a new album which is named Wild Atlantic Women.

The album will raise funds for Donegal Hospice in memory of the late Fiona Carr and family members.

Some of the very best singers in the county are on the album amongst which is Maireád NíMhaonaigh, Jacqui Sharkey, Noeleen NíCholla, Anne Bhiddy, Sinead Black, Maria NicCumhaill and Moya Brennan.

The album which is similar to 'A Woman's Heart' is certain to garner huge funds for the Donegal Hospice.

Many of the artists will showcase their talents at a concert in An Grianán Theatre on January 5 and on Nollaig na mBan.

It is hoped that there will be a full house.