Pringle calls on Minister to compensate those in Donegal affected by Illness benefit delays

Deputy Thomas Pringle has confronted the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty in the Dáil in relation to continued delays affecting illness benefit payments.

Deputy Pringle said that due to departmental issues arising from a technological upgrade of their illness benefit system, many people have reported delays and an inability to contact the department with queries regarding payments.

The Killybegs-based public representative raised the issue a number of weeks ago in the Dáil but has claimed delays still persist despite the minister previously committing to resolving the issue.

Deputy Pringle said: “Weeks after your department says it has resolved the issue of illness benefit delays I still have a litany of queries in my office from constituents who still haven’t received their full entitled payment. It’s clear departmental issues have not been resolved yet the Minister fails to admit this is the case.

'I know someone who still hasn’t been paid since August'

Deputy Pringle added that the minister has failed to commit to people receiving compensation by those affected by the mistake: “The minister has also failed to commit on the record that compensation will be provided to those who were financially affected by the mistakes carried out by her department. Now before the Dáil breaks out for the holidays, is the time when constituents should be reassured that financial compensation will be coming their way. I know people still dealing with the debt they got into when their payments were delayed for months on end. I know someone who still hasn’t been paid since August."

He added that it was unbelievable that the minister claims delays are now at normal levels: "I don’t know where the minister is getting her information but I can tell her that from our end and from what other TDs have told me, delays have still not been fully resolved. We could be dealing with more important issues than departmental delays. I should not have to send every person’s PPS number directly to the minister for them to receive the payment they're entitled to. The system should be working so that we don’t need to do this."

He concluded by saying that he will continue to call for compensation for individuals who are affected by this and urged the minister to consider the points he has raised on behalf of many constituents in Donegal.