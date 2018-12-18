Tense scenes in Dáil Éireann between Deputy Doherty and Taoiseach

There were extremely tense scenes in Dáil Éireann this afternoon as Deputy Pearse Doherty used Leaders’ Questions to discuss the high-profile eviction case in Roscommon with the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.

Exchanges between Deputy Doherty and the Taoiseach ended with Leo Varadkar telling the Sinn Féin TD that “it doesn’t take very long for your balaclava to slip.”

The leas Cheann Comhairle Pat ‘The Cope’ Gallagher had difficulty maintaining order both before and following the remark. He told both parties to desist from shouting as he tried to maintain order.

Deputy Doherty earlier raised the issue of the lack of regulation around security personnel hired by financial institutions, describing some bank enforcers and rent receivers as “thugs.”

The Taoiseach agreed that “proper regulation” was required in the area.

The Roscommon eviction made headlines this week following what gardaí described as an incident of “criminal damage and assault” over the weekend.

An eviction order in relation to the home was executed last week, during which three members were removed.

On Saturday morning, a group of people came to the property with an aim of removing the security personnel. A number of vehicles were set alight and three people required hospital treatment. A dog was also injured and had to be put down as a result of the incident.